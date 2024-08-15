A-Level results delight at Rugby Free Secondary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 13 students at Rugby Free Secondary School are proudly celebrating the Sixth Form’s A Level results, which were the best in their history, and a significant improvement on last year.

In what is a much larger Year 13 cohort than previous years, students secured results that ensured that students, staff, parents and carers felt thrilled with their achievements, and demonstrated that the Sixth Form at RFSS is thriving in terms of both popularity and outcomes.

In this set of results, the A*-B figure (in three or more subjects) was quadrupled, whilst the A*-C figure (in three or more subjects) was doubled.

On top of this, the Sixth Form achieved an excellent outcome in terms of destinations, with students securing University places across the country, including reading English Literature at Durham University, and Neuroscience at Warwick University.

Students performed particularly well in the following subjects:

Maths

Sociology

Psychology

Criminology

English Language and Literature

English Literature

History

Chemistry

Physics

Digital Media

Business Studies

Computer Science

Health & Social Care

Extended Project (EPQ)

Against a backdrop of tougher grade boundaries across the country, there were numerous success stories to be found within Rugby Free Sixth Form, with some of the highlights being as follows:

Ellie B: A*, A*, A

Lydia M: A, A, A, C

Damien S: A*, A, B, B

Bethan G: A*, A, B, B

Milana R: A, A, B, B

Thomas J: A, A, B, B

Harriet P: A, A, B, B

Karolina S: A*, A, B

Nick S: A, B, B

Headteacher Iain Green praised all Year 13 students in this cohort, and reflected on superb individual and collective achievements: “Firstly, I want to say a huge congratulations to all of our Year 13 students, today. Many of this year group have been with us since the school first opened its doors, and we are delighted with what they have achieved. There are other students who joined us from the start of Year 12, and we have been so impressed by their determination and will to succeed. All of our students deserve every bit of their successes.”

He continued: “We wish everyone the best of luck in the next stage of their lives, whatever path they choose to take. I am sure that our Year 13 students and their parents and carers will join me in publicly thanking our teaching staff and our Sixth Form team for all of their hard work and expertise; they have gone above-and-beyond to give our students the best possible experience during their time with us. I am so proud of everyone that has been involved with this set of results.”

Head of Sixth Form, Mitch Chadwick, also paid tribute to the cohort of leavers: “This year group have worked hard, and have reaped their rewards as a direct result. They have shown our Year 11 and Year 12 students what happens when you give maximum effort. I’ve been really pleased to see how much these students have worked with our Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 students over the past two years, too - we are all incredibly proud of their achievements. Both the Sixth Form team and I wish them every success at University and/or in the wider-world.”

He added: “We feel the Sixth Form, like the main school, is moving from strength-to-strength, and after having our first students undertaking interviews at Oxford and Cambridge Universities this year, we are confident that we are putting students on the right pathways for successful careers. We are still a young Sixth Form, but the direction of travel is extremely positive.”

Brenda Mullen, who is retiring as CEO of Learning Today Leading Tomorrow Trust, at the end of the month said: “These outcomes are the result of the combined efforts of our committed students, supportive parents and our truly dedicated staff team, underpinned by a strong Leadership team. As I retire from my role in the Trust, I can be sure that RFSS will continue its journey as a popular and inclusive secondary school in Rugby that ensures that students are happy and well-educated. The future is bright at Rugby Free Secondary School.”