A level results mark the end of an impressive year for Ashlawn School

Sixth Form students at Ashlawn School in Rugby celebrated with proud staff, friends and family when they found out their A level and BTEC results today.

Paul Brockwell, Principal, said: "Our students should, rightly, be proud of all that they have achieved in their exams.

“After marking a significant boost in both grades and student progress last year, we are proud to see so many students doing so well yet again in 2025.”

Amongst the smiling faces was Head Girl, Lily-Beth Hart, whogot the grades she needed to study Medicine at the University of Sheffield. She said: “I didn’t sleep last night, I was really nervous!

“My time in Sixth Form has been amazing, I loved being Head Girl, volunteering and peer mentoring - all while I was studying - it was so fulfilling and definitely helped me with my university applications.”

Max Beaver achieved ABB to secure his place at Durham University to study Economics.

He said: “After a challenging time last year, I decided to re-sit Year 13 and am so proud of what I’ve achieved. I couldn’t have done it without my teachers, they believed in me and supported me, I can’t thank them enough.”

Proud Mum, Lisa, added: “I am just so proud of Max, he really does deserve these grades. His teachers have championed him and really been there for him.”

Amellia Gerrard achieved A*AA and has her sights set on a career in dentistry. During her time in Sixth Form, she was also a peer mentor for younger students at the school. She said: “I’m very pleased, I wasn’t expecting to do so well. I’ve enjoyed my time at Ashlawn and hope I can inspire others.”

Aryan Misra is now heading off to the University of Liverpool to study Biochemistry. He said: “The wait’s over and I’m pleased I got my first-choice university. My subject teachers and form tutor were brilliant – thank you.”

Ariyan Chudasama achieved Merits in Applied Science, Business and Sport and will begin his course in Chiropractics at Health Sciences University in Bournemouth. He said: “I am feeling so happy. I was so anxious about today, but I achieved what I expected – it’s a relief. The support I got this year has been amazing.”

Daniel Twigger will now join the Royal Air Force after completing his studies at Ashlawn. He said: “I’m happy with my results and it means I can now go on to my dream career.”

Results day marks the end of an impressive year for Ashlawn School. Earlier this summer, the school was also applauded by Ofsted inspectors, who rated the school ‘good’ across all areas and found that there had been a “significant improvement” in every aspect of school life. During the inspection, the Sixth Form received particular praise, with students “valuing the quality of their learning and wider experiences,” and were “impressively keen to contribute to the school community.”

Mr Brockwell added: “These results reflect not just academic excellence, but a deep resilience and determination and a commitment to giving ‘our best, always’ – an ethos that is at the heart of our school community and was praised during our recent Ofsted inspection.”

“It has been wonderful to celebrate with these inspiring young people today. They have worked hard to achieve their potential and have really shone – they deserve every bit of success."

Ashlawn School is proud to be part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET). James Higham, CEO at TLET, added: “Results day is a real highlight of the year for us. A time to celebrate everything that our brilliant students have achieved and to acknowledge those who have championed and supported them along the way.

“As they look to the future, the class of 2025 will now be heading to prestigious universities, higher level apprenticeships and career opportunities – an exciting future awaits."