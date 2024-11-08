A proud day for Old Swinford Hospital Combined Cadet Force as they officially join the Intelligence Corp

Student and Senior Army Cadet, Warrant Officer Lewis Wood is ceremoniously presented with the new Intelligent Corp beret on behalf of the contingent

On 7th November 2024 OSH CCF was delighted and proud to officially confirm its affiliation with the Intelligence Corps by way of a formal Rebadging Parade.

Honoured guest for the occasion was Deputy Lieutenant Nick Venning, deputy to the Lord-Lieutenant, the Kings representative in the West Midlands. He was joined by Christopher Charles Lyttleton, 12th Viscount Cobham; Headmaster and Head of Establishment, Paul Kilbride; members of the boards of Governors and Feoffees; representatives of the Old Foleyans’ Association; Officer Commanding 63 Intelligence Corps; and members of the Cadet Training Teams (Army and RAF CTT) to stand alongside OSH student cadets.

The cadet experience is being enjoyed by more and more young people at the School, with an exciting program for the future. This new affiliation with the Intelligence Corps as the CCF’s sponsoring unit supports the OSH cadets’ future with interest and challenge. Following our participation in last year’s Cadet Intelligence Corp Competition where OSH CCF placed an impressive third, the decision was made to affiliate with the Corp in order to offer a new and different set of opportunities to students. Their performance in that competition, which included tasks based on Operational Intelligence, Human Intelligence, Signal Intelligence as well as more familiar concealment techniques and a run and shoot, was central to this decision. This new affiliation will make OSH one of only nine Combined Cadet Force units in the UK to wear the Intelligence Corp beret and badge – a prestigious honour.

Student and Cadet Standard Bearer, Flight Sergeant Archie Payne receives the new OSH CCF banner

The parade began with the Deputy Lieutenant presenting a new CCF banner to Cadet Standard Bearer, Flight Sergeant Archie Payne. Lord Cobham then ceremoniously handed a new Intelligence Corps Beret symbolising and affirming our new affiliation to the Senior Army Cadet, Warrant Officer Lewis Wood. New berets were then awarded to the Army Cadets by a Senior Officer from the Corps, and the ceremony closed with rapturous applause.

Following the rebadging ceremony, the contingent marched through the school grounds and a salute was taken by the Deputy Lieutenant, officers and dignitaries. A short review of the Cadets saw guests chat with contingent’s young members and hear their thoughts on being an OSH cadet. Then contingent them marched to the CCF Remembrance Service in the Great Hall where the names of all previous OSH students who have died in service to their country since the First World War were read by three cadets. Readings and prayers were then offered, thus concluding the formal arrangements for the day.

The Headteacher, Contingent Commander, School Staff Instructor, and all those involved with OSH CCF would like to thank the Deputy Lieutenant, Lord Cobham, Officers, NCO’s, and all honoured guests for joining us on what has been a memorable and momentous occasion for the CCF Contingent.

Contingent Commander Flt Lt Richardson, comments “I couldn’t have been prouder of the Cadet’s efforts today. Thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event, not least the cadets themselves for their diligence and practice, and to School Staff Instructor, Lt Keith Evans for his commitment and attention to detail.”

OSH CCF contingent with their new Intelligent Corp berets

The Deputy Lieutenant remarked afterwards “Your cadets performed splendidly; please pass on my congratulations. It’s always such a pleasure to meet so many fine and articulate young people. Definitely one of the highlights of our year!”

OSH CCF eagerly anticipates welcoming more Adult Volunteers to their ranks. Training sessions are held every Thursday from 1600 to 1730, promising enriching experiences for those who choose to join us on this rewarding journey. For those interested in joining the team please email [email protected].

Join us and be part of a remarkable future - you won't regret it!