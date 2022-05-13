Ambitious project planned for primary school in Southam

An ambitious project is planned at Southam St James Primary, in Toll Gate Road, where £80,000 has been earmarked for a classroom extension and to increase the number of toilets.

A total spend of £9.504m was approved by cabinet members when they met this week with more than 95 per cent of it coming from DfE grants.

An ambitious project is planned at Southam St James Primary, in Toll Gate Road, where £80,000 has been earmarked for a classroom extension and to increase the number of toilets.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report explained: “Southam St James is undertaking a project on their reception classroom to increase the number of toilets, re-organise large features of the room to improve sightlines and floor space, replace some walls, doors and windows with folding doors to allow easier access to outdoor space, and extend the classroom. The school is requesting funding for the classroom extension and to ensure the other works are of a high and sustainable quality.”

It added that children in reception currently had just one toilet between them and that their classroom was smaller than that recommended by government guidance.

The report added: “The works will lead to improved health and safety, increased sufficiency and suitability for all children as sight lines will be improved around the classroom. Free flow access to outside areas will be enabled, and floor space and the number of toilets will also be increased.”