Arnold Lodge School celebrates A Level & BTEC pupils' successes

Arnold Lodge School in Leamington Spa is delighted to report yet another year of success in this year’s A Level and BTEC examination results.

Arnold Lodge celebrates the success of its A Level and BTEC pupils and their results as they go on to pursue their educational journeys at the destinations of their choice. Compared to target grades, pupils at ALS scored on average 1.5 grades higher with a particularly impressive value added increase of 21% in the A*/A bracket.

Among the individual success stories and destinations were Lucas who achieved highly in Business, Geography and History and goes on to study Geography at the University of Birmingham, Elysia who will be going to study Drama at University of Exeter, and Head Prefect Amelia, who was awarded a choral scholarship at Royal Holloway London. Congratulations also go to Bill, who achieved a well deserved A* in Art for his exceptional work. High performing subjects include Business with 100% pass rate and 30% A*/A; Media with 100% A*-B and 67% A*-A and Sport with 100% A*-A.

At its last inspection, Arnold Lodge received the highest grading of ‘Excellent in all areas’ in their ISI Inspection report, in which inspectors commented that “a sprinkle of ALS magic makes all the difference” and that “[the school] wholeheartedly achieves its aim to encourage all pupils to make excellent progress, academically and emotionally, whilst developing their individual success.”

ALS Pupil Elysia receiving her results

Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said: “We are so pleased for our pupils with an outstanding set of results at both A Level and BTEC.”

“To see these pupils grow and succeed over their years at ALS, whilst keeping the school values of honesty, kindness and hard work as their anchor has been a privilege; I am tremendously proud of them and the success they have achieved is a wonderful reflection of their dedication to their studies.

“Our Year 13 pupils now head off for their next adventure and we look forward to hearing of their ongoing successes in the future.”