Arnold Lodge School celebrates A Level & BTEC pupils' successes

Arnold Lodge celebrates the success of its A Level and BTEC pupils and their results as they go on to pursue their educational journeys at the destinations of their choice.

Results include an outstanding 31.5% at A*-A, significantly higher than the national average. Of particular note is the exceptional Value Added score across the board, with pupils scoring on average 1.6 grades higher than their targets, reflecting outstanding academic progress and attainment.

Many pupils are now moving on to courses including Aeronautical Engineering, Biomedical Science, Palaeontology, and Filmmaking at destinations such as Cardiff University, University of Bristol and University of Warwick. Other pupils have secured places on prestigious apprenticeship schemes, and some have plans for gap years.

At its last inspection, Arnold Lodge received the highest grading of ‘Excellent in all areas’ in their ISI Inspection report, in which inspectors commented that “a sprinkle of ALS magic makes all the difference” and that “[the school] wholeheartedly achieves its aim to encourage all pupils to make excellent progress, academically and emotionally, whilst developing their individual success.”

Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said: “I am tremendously proud of our Year 13 pupils - their success is a wonderful reflection of their dedication to their studies and we are so pleased with this outstanding set of A Level and BTEC achievements."

"It has been a privilege to watch these pupils grow and succeed throughout their time at ALS. They have kept our school values of honesty, kindness and hard work as their anchor throughout, and now as they head off for their next adventure. We look forward to hearing of their ongoing successes in the years to come.”

Arnold Lodge pupils celebrating their results.

