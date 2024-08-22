Arnold Lodge School celebrates pupils' GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arnold Lodge School (ALS) in Leamington Spa is delighted to share the success of yet another year of excellent results for its GCSE pupils.

Of all grades awarded, 24% were 7-9 with an average of 7.5 grades of value added per pupil compared to their target grades.

Among the individual successes were Poppy, who achieved 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,5 and will continue at ALS Sixth Form to study English Literature, Art and History; Ash, who achieved 9,9,8,8,8,8,8,7,7 and will study Biology, Physics and Chemistry at ALS Sixth Form and Jamie who achieved 9,9,8,8,8,8,8,7,5 and pursues a course in Acting & Drama.

Arnold Lodge received the highest grading of ‘Excellent in all areas’ in their recent ISI Inspection report in May, in which inspectors commented that “a sprinkle of ALS magic makes all the difference.” / “[the school] wholeheartedly achieves its aim to encourage all pupils to make excellent progress, academically and emotionally, whilst developing their individual success.”

ALS pupils Poppy and Ash with their results

Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our pupils this year and the whole ALS school community, including our parents, teachers and pupils will, I’m sure, join me in congratulating our GCSE pupils on their results.”

“We are particularly pleased with the value added and individual context for our pupils’ results; they have all worked tremendously hard to achieve results to be proud of.”

“I am looking forward to seeing many of our pupils continuing their studies on A Level or BTEC courses next year as members of the ALS Sixth Form.”