Arnold Lodge School celebrates pupils' GCSE results

Of all grades awarded, 23% were 7-9, significantly higher than the national average, and 79% of all grades were at 5+. Value added for each pupil was high, with pupils achieving results that were on average 6 grades higher than their targets.

Arnold Lodge received the highest grading of ‘Excellent in all areas’ in their recent ISI Inspection report in May, in which inspectors commented that “a sprinkle of ALS magic makes all the difference.” / “[the school] wholeheartedly achieves its aim to encourage all pupils to make excellent progress, academically and emotionally, whilst developing their individual success.”

Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said: “These results reflect not only high academic achievement across the board, but also the unique journey each pupil has taken to reach this milestone. The whole ALS school community, including our parents, teachers and pupils will, I’m sure, join me in congratulating our GCSE pupils on their exceptional results.”

“We are particularly pleased with the value added and individual context for our pupils’ results. Behind every grade is a story of personal growth, determination and achievement. The pupils have all worked tremendously hard to achieve results to be proud of, whilst keeping our school values of honesty, kindness and hard work at their core.”

1 . Contributed Arnold Lodge pupils celebrating their results. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Arnold Lodge pupils celebrating their results. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Arnold Lodge pupils celebrating their results. Photo: Submitted