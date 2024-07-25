Art student named 24th winner of prestigious Warwickshire prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An art student from Coventry who expressed a family tragedy, through his work, has been announced as the winner of a prestigious Warwickshire art prize.

Hector German, aged 19, has won the title of Best Foundation Student at the Warwickshire College of Art, which is based at Royal Leamington Spa College.

Hector’s work explores the strong bond he shares with his mother following the sudden loss of his father who passed away five years ago.

His fashion and textiles-based final project explored the themes of sorrow, maternal strength, masculinity, feminism and the redefinition of family roles, and was shown in the School of Art’s end of year exhibition.

A total of 25 students on the Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Art and Design were in the running for the award, but it was Hector’s work which saw him selected as the worthy recipient.

The award is supported by The Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa and the winner is selected by a panel of judges, which includes tutors at Royal Leamington Spa College, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Hector is now going on to study the BA (Hons) Fashion Design: Menswear course at the renowned Central Saint Martins, in London.

The prize includes a £1,075 bursary which will be given over a three-year period to support him during this time.

Hector, who previously completed a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice, Art, Design and Communication at the college, is the 24th recipient of the prize.

He said: “I was so shocked to find out I’d won the award – I had no idea and really couldn’t believe it.

“My work throughout the course has been based on my own personal experiences. When my father unexpectedly passed away five years ago, me and my family’s whole lives changed drastically overnight, particularly for my mother who became a single parent to two children.

“My final project is dedicated to my mother and explores the silent strength she embodies amidst our grief, and what it means to be a single mother.

“I’ve really loved the course as it has enabled me to develop my skills, and the tutors have all been excellent and very supportive.

“I can’t wait to continue my studies at Central Saint Martins and my dream is to have a career in the fashion industry one day.”

Edwina McConville, of The Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa, said: “We are very pleased to present this year’s award to Hector.

“He has produced some outstanding pieces of work which have been influenced by his own life, and it was wonderful to hear how tutors have seen him mature during his studies.

“Hector is the 24th recipient of the prize, and we are delighted to continue this long-standing partnership with the Warwickshire College of Art to support young artists as they embark on their careers.”

Natalia Gasson, Course Manager, added: “It has been astounding to see Hector develop throughout the course. He’s shown amazing growth in both his creative practice and his attitude to work, and it’s been a pleasure to see Hector the student become an artist.

“His work is very sensitive and personal, and his artistic practice is earnest and honest. He is an incredibly worthy winner of this year’s award.”