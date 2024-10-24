ASDA Nuneaton joins forces with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) to help young learners gain employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ASDA Nuneaton and North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College have formed the ‘perfect’ partnership to help young people with additional needs on the path to employment.

On Friday Asda officially welcomed six recruits to the college’s award-winning Supported Internships programme.

This groundbreaking initiative, run in partnership with national charity DFN Project SEARCH, helps transform the lives of young people with learning disabilities or autism spectrum diagnoses by providing pathways to full-time paid employment.

With only 4.8 per cent of people with learning disabilities currently employed in England and Wales, the programme offers a vital opportunity for young individuals with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to develop transferable job skills, build independence, and enter the workforce with confidence.

Asda became the first supermarket to collaborate with DFN Project SEARCH in the summer of 2023, which saw the retailer work closely with a local college – Coleg Cambria – to provide paid work experience at its Queensferry store.

After the 2023 / 2024 programme concluded earlier this year, Asda subsequently offered permanent positions to all of the five students within its Queensferry store, cementing its position as an inclusive employer who welcomes diversity.

Andrew Holston, Store Manager Asda Nuneaton said: “It’s been seamless with the interns starting. From my perspective, we have got a whole generation of young people who do not get a proper introduction to work, so my vision is that these individuals will get a job out of this. These internships provide the confidence and skills to get into the world of work.”

Leo, one of the students currently on the course said: “I have managed to improve my time keeping and attendance since being at college last year and I feel happy about coming to Asda every day. I have enjoyed working with my buddies Jack and Joson. I think I have worked well as part of a team. For a future placement I would like to work towards working on the tills.”

Sue Tunmore, Vice President for People at ASDA, added: “I’m delighted to see the opportunities and prospects this partnership has opened up. It is helping people live their best lives and shows how we can grow careers in different ways.”

ASDA Nuneaton’s collaboration with NWSLC adds another major employer to a growing list that includes leading organisations like the NHS, Nuneaton Signs and Tesco.

The Supported Internships programme is aimed at young people aged 16-24 and includes real work experiences tailored to each individual’s needs. Through the programme, interns rotate through three different roles over a period of around 10 weeks each, gaining invaluable experience across various sectors of the business.

Paula Jeffries, Supported Internship Team Leader at NWSLC, said: "We are thrilled to have ASDA Nuneaton join us in delivering this transformative programme.

“Their involvement means even more opportunities for our interns to develop crucial job skills and grow in confidence as they prepare to transition into long-term employment."

Simon Lomax, Executive Director Schools and Access, said: "These partnerships not only provide meaningful work experiences but also help create inclusive workplace environments. Interns work towards real job descriptions. NWSLC has two professional job coaches on site who help colleagues teach new tasks to interns in a way that suits their learning style."

The NWSLC programme continues to gain recognition, having recently won the Pearson National Teaching Award for ‘FE Team of the Year’. With the backing of employers like ASDA, the success of the programme is reflected in the increasing number of placements and employment offers for graduates. For example, George Eliot Hospital has expanded its intern placement opportunities and created new roles for graduates of the programme.

Supported Internships are making a profound impact by helping young people achieve independence and meaningful employment. NWSLC, in partnership with DFN Project SEARCH, continues to open doors for learners with SEND, empowering them to build a brighter, more inclusive future.

Carmel McKeough, DFN Project SEARCH Operations Director, said: “Less than 4.6 per cent of people with learning disabilities are in paid employment. We’ve got so many talented people here to have some extra time to learn things with no added pressure. The internships are designed to help people not be out of work as it is life-changing to be in.”

The stores participating in the expanded programme are Farnworth Superstore, Sheffield Supercentre, Llandudno Superstore, Tunstall Superstore, Colne Superstore, Blackburn Superstore, Workington Superstore, Nuneaton Superstore, Hull Mount Pleasant Superstore, Derby Supercentre, and Queensferry Supercentre.

The Nuneaton interns will complete their course on 27th June following a celebration evening at NWSLC with family, colleagues, Job Coaches, the NWSLC Executive Team, Mentors and Work Buddies.

For more information about the Supported Internships programme or to find out how your business can get involved, please contact Molly Williams-Leer, Programme Specialist at DFN Project SEARCH at [email protected].