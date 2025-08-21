Ashlawn School celebrates fantastic GCSE results

Paul Brockwell, Principal at Ashlawn School, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our GCSE students today.

“These young people have really given their all to their studies and we have seen improvements in both progress and attainment across a broad range of subjects.

“But what’s really important is that all these students know where they’re going next, the vast opportunities that are open to them and they have gone away happy with what they’ve achieved at Ashlawn.”

Among those celebrating was Will Thomson, who achieved an impressive three Grade 8s and a Grade 9 in Physics. He plans to attend Ashlawn Sixth Form to study Physics, Maths and PE. He said: “I’m proud of my results. I had a really rough patch in Year 8 and 9, but with the support of staff I got back into lessons and that has really helped. My advice to others is ask for help, the support is there for you.”

Ali Makki was also proud of his achievements. He said: “I’m feeling ecstatic, I’m really happy with my results. I’d like to go into medicine in the future, I’m interested in helping people.”

Megan Sewell also achieved the grades she needed to attend Ashlawn’s Sixth Form. She said: “I’m really happy with my results to be honest. I didn’t expect to do so well consistently, it’s a weight off my shoulders. The staff here just want what’s best for you, you could see how proud of us they all are.”

Finnley Bullock secured three Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and three Grade 6s and will also be returning to Sixth Form. He said: “My results were better than I expected, I’m so happy about that. I got Grade 8s in History, Physics and French, which is brilliant.”

Laila Beneke-Orr was over the moon with her results. She said: “I’m really proud of myself. Exam season was really tough on me, but I did my best, I came out with good enough grades and all I’ve got to do now is take the big leap into next year. I’m staying here for Sixth Form, because honestly it’s the place to be, I know all the teachers well and it’s like my home away from home.”

Kiersten Sintim-Missah, was also proud of her brilliant grades. She said: “I’m really happy because I’ve got the results I need to get into Sixth Form to do any course I want to do. The staff at Ashlawn have always been great, they try their best to support you and make you be the best version of yourself you can be.”

Edward Gray achieved three Grade 9s, and six Grade 8s. He said: “I did a lot better than I was expecting. I was very happy with my English Lit result in particular. I’m very thankful for all the support I received this year, and I’m looking forward to staying here for Sixth Form.”

Mr Brockwell added: “Following our fantastic A level results last week, and the praise we received in our recent Ofsted inspection, these GCSE results are really special.

“As a school community, we’re driven by giving ‘our best, always’ in everything that we do, and these students are testament to that.”

Ashlawn School is proud to be part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET). James Higham, CEO at TLET, added: “Congratulations to all of our GCSE students celebrating today.

“There is so much hard work and dedication that goes into preparing for these exams and it is a real team effort. Our students are supported by their families and our brilliant staff to fulfil their potential - they should be very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

