Kealan Bott.

Community-minded Kealan Bott has taken to the streets of Rugby in a bid to rid the town of rubbish.

Kealan, 18, lives to help others despite his own struggles.

His mum, Emma, said: “I’m so proud of my son. He has autism and was diagnosed with epilepsy at two years old.

Cleaning up the community.

"It’s been a struggle. Kealan’s had to fight a lot of battles, but he’s turned into an amazing young man who is very caring and loving.”

The Brooke School pupil used his own pocket money to fund litter-picking equipment.

"He loves helping out on the community,” Emma added.