Avon Valley School duo cheer their way to the States

Elsie and Evie will be heading to the USA Cheerleading Championships.

Two Year 9 students from The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts will be heading to the United States to compete in the 2026 ICU Junior World Cheerleading Championships.

Elsie Ascroft and Evie Hall have both been selected to represent Team England in the Youth All Girl Advanced Squad for the world championships, which are set to take place in Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in April 2026. As part of their team, they will compete against teams from all over the world, including the USA and Japan.

In addition to the world championships, the AVS duo will also compete with the Lady Grenades, who are part of their club team, Coventry Dynamite, in the under-18 level 5 category in the same week.

Speaking about the event, headteacher Blake Francis commented: "It’s always wonderful to hear of our students’ successes, whether it be in or out of school. I was very impressed to hear that Elsie and Evie will have been selected for the Team England Squad and will also get a chance to represent their club team while they’re in America. This really is a fantastic opportunity for them both.”

About AVS

The Avon Valley School a­­nd Performing Arts College is a popular and oversubscribed 11-16 school situated in Newbold, Rugby, which is led by Headteacher, Blake Francis. With 1100 students on roll, the school, which is judged ‘good’ by Ofsted, is housed in a state-of-the-art building that opened in 2007. The school gained its P­­erforming Arts Status in 2004, and prides itself on giving students the opportunity to perform and gain confidence through the arts; productions have included Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, and Mary Poppins.