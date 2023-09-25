Register
Award-winning engineer opens Princethorpe College's new science centre

She praised the design of the building and encouraged pupils to "embrace opportunities and express their creativity"
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
Left to right: Foundation assistant head, Alex Darkes; foundation principal, Ed Hester; High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary; Yewande Akinola MBE; Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox; chair of trustees, Liz Griffin and headmaster, Grove du Toit.Left to right: Foundation assistant head, Alex Darkes; foundation principal, Ed Hester; High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary; Yewande Akinola MBE; Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox; chair of trustees, Liz Griffin and headmaster, Grove du Toit.
An award-winning engineer was given the honour of officially opening Princethorpe College's new science centre.

Yewande Akinola MBE cut the ribbon on the 1,800sqm building on Friday September 22.

In her keynote speech, Yewande praised the design of the new building and encouraged Princethorpe’s pupils to "embrace opportunities, ask questions, be innovative and express their creativity".

Yewande Akinola MBE cut the ribbon to officially open Princethorpe College's new science centre.Yewande Akinola MBE cut the ribbon to officially open Princethorpe College's new science centre.
She was joined by invited guests including Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and Sophie Hilleary, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, for a formal ribbon cutting and official unveiling of the science centre plaque.

In a welcome to a gathered audience of over a thousand pupils, staff, invited guests and trustees, foundation principal, Ed Hester, thanked all who had helped to deliver the building. He expressed special thanks to foundation assistant head, Alex Darkes, who he said had "worked so hard and done more than anyone to bring the amazing building to fruition".

