Award-winning engineer opens Princethorpe College's new science centre
An award-winning engineer was given the honour of officially opening Princethorpe College's new science centre.
Yewande Akinola MBE cut the ribbon on the 1,800sqm building on Friday September 22.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In her keynote speech, Yewande praised the design of the new building and encouraged Princethorpe’s pupils to "embrace opportunities, ask questions, be innovative and express their creativity".
She was joined by invited guests including Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and Sophie Hilleary, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, for a formal ribbon cutting and official unveiling of the science centre plaque.
In a welcome to a gathered audience of over a thousand pupils, staff, invited guests and trustees, foundation principal, Ed Hester, thanked all who had helped to deliver the building. He expressed special thanks to foundation assistant head, Alex Darkes, who he said had "worked so hard and done more than anyone to bring the amazing building to fruition".