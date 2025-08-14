Aylesford School Warwick celebrates A-Level results
This year’s cohort have truly embodied our core values of Ambition, Resilience and Kindness. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, determination in overcoming challenges, and support for one another have been central to their success. We are immensely proud of the commitment our students have shown in striving to reach their full potential, aiming high and setting ambitious goals for themselves.
Throughout their studies, our students have demonstrated remarkable resilience, navigating unprecedented circumstances with positivity and adaptability. The journey to these results has not been without its obstacles, but their perseverance has been inspiring to witness. Equally, the atmosphere of kindness and encouragement has been a hallmark of our Sixth Form, with students and staff alike fostering a supportive environment where everyone can thrive.
Headteacher, Peter Gilbride, commented: “We are thrilled with the achievements of our A Level students this year. Their successes are a testament not only to their academic ability, but also to the values that define Aylesford School Warwick.
"I would also like to thank our dedicated staff and supportive families for their unwavering commitment to our students’ growth and wellbeing.”
Many of our students will now progress to a diverse range of university courses, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities. Some key achievements include: Maddy Carter A*A*A*, who is going on to read English Literature at Loughborough University, James Marlow AAB will study Physics at Sheffield University, Zac McDowell will study Marine Biology at Plymouth and Freddie Plimmer A*A*A* will begin his pilot training in Oxford. Further congratulations to Martha Roberts, A*B A; Scarlett Littlejohns, Distinction* BA and Ellie Dunn Distinction AB
These accomplishments highlight the ambition and determination of our students and the supportive environment nurtured at Aylesford.
We wish all our students the very best for the future and look forward to hearing of their continued achievements.
