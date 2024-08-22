Aylesford School Warwick celebrates students GCSE achievements
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Everyone has come together to mark the achievements of all the students, who have worked exceptionally hard to secure these grades over the past couple of years.
Alongside the continued success of Aylesford School Warwick, particular individual highlights include:
· For Hugo Xue, the highlights of his impressive results were five grade 9s in Maths, Further Maths, Combined Science (2) and Business with grade 8s in English Literature and Geography.
· Elizabeth Swan completed her GCSE studies on a high note with three grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry and Geography with additional grade 8s in Physics and English literature leading a range of successful results in other subjects.
· From range of fantastic GCSEs Karl Planadano gained two grade 9’s in English language and History with three grade 8s Business, English literature, and Sociology.
Tim Hodgson, Headteacher at Aylesford School Warwick, said:
“This year has tested our school community in ways we could never have anticipated. The disruption to our facilities created significant challenges, but our students have shown incredible resilience, fortitude, and determination to overcome these obstacles. We are incredibly proud of them as we are of our staff who have worked so hard to support them on their journey."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.