Bablake pupils leading a double life

Oxford University will be seeing double when twins Beth and Bez arrive to take up places next term. The Coventry pair are among four pupils from Bablake School to have won an Oxbridge place this year. Bez will read Economics and Management, while Beth will study Law.

Also joining her in studying Law at Oxford is Nomeda, who is celebrating three A* grades at A Level. A Lithuanian, her interest in law has been sparked by studying her country’s history and its repression under the Soviet Union.

Bablake’s Headmaster, Andrew Wright, is jubilant at this year’s A Level results with a 100 per cent pass rate and almost half of all grades awarded at A/A*, which he said was “record-breaking”.

Two pupils have swept the board with four A* grades - Harry, who is heading to Manchester to read Mathematics and Physics, and Aaron, who has won a place to study Medicine at Birmingham University.

A Level results at Bablake School

Over three-quarters of entries achieved an A*/B. “These outstanding outcomes enable them to progress to a wonderful array of university courses, degree apprenticeships and other opportunities,” said Mr Wright.

“We have pupils heading into wide-ranging fields including veterinary medicine, aerospace engineering, liberal arts, and international relations, which I think is testament to our determination to find the field in which each pupil can excel. I know they will go on to shape a better world. I am immensely proud of all they have achieved over their time at Bablake”