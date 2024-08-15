Bablake pupils leading a double life
Also joining her in studying Law at Oxford is Nomeda, who is celebrating three A* grades at A Level. A Lithuanian, her interest in law has been sparked by studying her country’s history and its repression under the Soviet Union.
Bablake’s Headmaster, Andrew Wright, is jubilant at this year’s A Level results with a 100 per cent pass rate and almost half of all grades awarded at A/A*, which he said was “record-breaking”.
Two pupils have swept the board with four A* grades - Harry, who is heading to Manchester to read Mathematics and Physics, and Aaron, who has won a place to study Medicine at Birmingham University.
Over three-quarters of entries achieved an A*/B. “These outstanding outcomes enable them to progress to a wonderful array of university courses, degree apprenticeships and other opportunities,” said Mr Wright.
“We have pupils heading into wide-ranging fields including veterinary medicine, aerospace engineering, liberal arts, and international relations, which I think is testament to our determination to find the field in which each pupil can excel. I know they will go on to shape a better world. I am immensely proud of all they have achieved over their time at Bablake”
