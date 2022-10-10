Haven School director Steve Farmer and head teacher Anna Besley welcomed Mark Pawsey.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey visited The Haven School at the end of September to find out about how its first few weeks had gone and its approach to supporting children with special educational needs.

From the start of this academic year it has opened to provide education for children between 11 and 19 years old with education, health and care plans, with places funded by the local authority.

Mr Pawsey met director Steve Farmer and head Anna Besley, to speak about the need for specialist educational provision and was also shown around the classrooms.

Speaking after the visit, he said: “The Haven was drawn to my attention by one of my constituents who wanted to highlight the benefits that the school might provide for their child. I was therefore keen to visit and learn more myself about the opportunities it brings for children in Rugby and Warwickshire.

"The opening of this new school also provides important additional places for young people with special educational needs and comes alongside the opening of The Warwickshire Academy in Nuneaton which is also designed to meet the needs of young people with special educational needs and disabilities.”

He added: “Ensuring that every child gets the best start in life and is able to fulfil their potential is one of the most important priorities of any government and so I am very pleased that we are investing in these new schools for some of the young people in our community, to help them get the support which they need. It was clear from speaking to Anna and Steve that they are committed to offering the very best for the pupils who are attending the Haven and I was really pleased to have been able to see that dedication for myself.”

The new head added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mark Pawsey to our school on Friday. Mark had a tour of the school site and saw our pupils in their lessons. Mark showed a keen interest in learning about our school and the reasons behind why the school was set up. We all appreciated that Mark took time to visit us and to learn more about SEN provision in his constituency.”

