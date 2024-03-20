Balsall Common’s newest sponsor is ex pupil
Jack Kirby, from Change Homes Estate Agency, was very familiar with the school having attended here as a child. He was amazed by the changes since he attended, especially the Forest Area. He quickly spotted the Bug Hotel and asked if he could sell it to help raise funds!
Jack said, ‘‘Change Homes’ is delighted to be sponsoring BCPS, the school I was lucky enough to attend in my childhood. Now, as a small business owner in the area, I look back at the foundations that were laid at BCPS and, on a personal level, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be involved with the school again.
‘My estate agency is deeply rooted in Balsall Common and I am dedicated to be giving back as well as providing an unrivalled service to home-movers in the area. Through our sponsorship, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators, thinkers and business owners.
"Change Homes sponsorship affirms our commitment to the community and we very much look forward to working closely with the school administrators, teachers and parents to help make a positive impact.’
Howard Rose, BEM, said, ‘What an amazing story. It is great to see the learning and experience gained at the school come together after so many years. A huge thanks must go to Jack, and his team. We look forward to working together and inspiring the next generation.’