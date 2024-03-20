Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Kirby, from Change Homes Estate Agency, was very familiar with the school having attended here as a child. He was amazed by the changes since he attended, especially the Forest Area. He quickly spotted the Bug Hotel and asked if he could sell it to help raise funds!

Jack said, ‘‘Change Homes’ is delighted to be sponsoring BCPS, the school I was lucky enough to attend in my childhood. Now, as a small business owner in the area, I look back at the foundations that were laid at BCPS and, on a personal level, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be involved with the school again.

‘My estate agency is deeply rooted in Balsall Common and I am dedicated to be giving back as well as providing an unrivalled service to home-movers in the area. Through our sponsorship, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators, thinkers and business owners.

Jack Kirby with Howard Rose BEM and Y3 Pupils.

"Change Homes sponsorship affirms our commitment to the community and we very much look forward to working closely with the school administrators, teachers and parents to help make a positive impact.’