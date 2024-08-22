Best GCSE results in recent memory mark the end of a very strong year for Ashlawn School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Rugby’s Ashlawn School were today celebrating what have been described as some of the best GCSE results in recent memory.

Provisional data shows that nearly all students, from those who are part of the school’s grammar stream to those who are supported with additional needs, have made more progress in their studies this year than in previous years.

Paul Brockwell, Ashlawn’s Principal, said: “This is just another strong sign that our school is moving forward with real pace and purpose.

“Our students have done themselves, and us, proud with the levels of effort and dedication they have shown in achieving such pleasing results. They have grasped every opportunity that has been put before them, and they deserve a huge amount of praise for the outcomes they have secured.”

Ashlawn School GCSE Results Day 2024

Among the many smiling faces were six students whose results stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best in the region as they secured nearly 60 Grade 8s and 9s between them. These were.

· Alex Vickers secured ten Grade 9s

· Tulsi Thacker secured eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s

· Artjoms Muzicenko secured five Grade 9s and four Grade 8s.

· Sara Mirza secured six Grade 9s and four Grade 8s

· Emily Worthington secured five Grade 9s and five Grade 8s

· Betel Fethamlk secured seven grade 9s and an 8.

James Newbon, Dinis Meireles and Emi Owen also exceeded all expectations by securing nearly all 9-7s – even though their predicted grades were mostly 5s and 6s

Mr Brockwell added: “What I also take a huge amount of pride in is that it is not just those students who were expected to achieve the very top grades who are smiling so broadly today. Across the whole year group there has been celebration and tears of delight – and students should be proud of their own individual successes.”

Ashlawn School is part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, and the GCSE results mark what has been a very strong year for the school.

Mr. Brockwell continued: “After a challenging period, we are now in the position where our progress has been praised by Ofsted, we have seen 25% more top grades in our A levels last week and now our GCSE results are amongst the best in recent memory.

“This not only opens doors for the students who are moving onto the next stage of their education this summer, but also helps us develop and embed the exciting plans we have for all of our young people.

“The future is very bright for Ashlawn’s community, and we are excited to build on this progress over the next academic year.”