Beth Sharpe appointed as new interim Principal of Trinity Catholic School

The Princethorpe Foundation and Our Lady of the Magnificat Multi-Academy Company are delighted to announce that Mrs Beth Sharpe is to be the new Interim Principal of Trinity School in Leamington with effect from September 2025.

Mrs Sharpe is being seconded to the role by the independent co-educational Catholic day school Princethorpe College, where she is currently a Deputy Head Teacher, a post she has held for the past nine years.

The Princethorpe Foundation and Our Lady of the Magnificat are both part of the Catholic Archdiocese of Birmingham and share a common ethos and values.

Mrs Sharpe, who is also the College’s Designated Safeguarding Lead and a Design Technology Teacher, has recently completed her Master’s in Catholic Leadership and Aspiring Head Teacher Qualification. Originally from Northern Ireland, she has lived in Leamington and Warwick for 28 years and prior to joining Princethorpe worked at North Leamington School for 19 years as Senior Assistant Headteacher.

Sinead Smith, Ed Hester and Beth Sharpe

Comments, Sinead Smith incoming CEO of Our Lady of the Magnificat Multi-Academy Company, “We are delighted to welcome Beth to Trinity Catholic School. She is an experienced senior leader, with a track record of providing the highest quality of education and care for young people and we know that she will bring much to the role.”

Ed Hester, Foundation Principal, adds, “This secondment represents an important collaboration between a Catholic independent school and a Catholic state school, in Warwickshire. We congratulate Beth on securing this well-deserved Headship and we look forward to fostering a closer relationship with Trinity and with other schools within the Academy Company.

Beth Sharpe asserts, “I have a passion for championing Catholic education, and this is a wonderful opportunity for me to strengthen Trinity’s position in the local community and build on the improvements noted in the school’s recent Ofsted Inspection. I am tremendously excited to take on this new role and look forward to getting to know the Trinity and wider Magnificat community over the coming months.”