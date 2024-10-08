Bilton Junior win Princethorpe’s Year 5 Maths Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team from Bilton Church of England Primary School, in Rugby, has taken first place in this year’s Princethorpe College Year 5 Maths Challenge. While teams from Paddox Primary School, also from Rugby, and Milverton Primary School, from Leamington Spa, came second and third.

Organised by Princethorpe’s Deputy Head - Academic, Michael Spencer, and Head of Maths, Sharon McBride, this year’s Maths Challenge included a series of engaging and stretching maths activities for primary school pupils.

The Maths Challenge took place on Monday 7 October when Princethorpe College welcomed 54 pairs of enthusiastic and talented Year 5 mathematicians from 29 local schools. After a welcome from College Headmaster, Grove du Toit, the pupils took on a series of puzzles against the clock. In five eight-minute rounds they tackled Tangrams, the 24 Game, Shape Arithmetic, Number Detectives and Matchstick Puzzles. Ably supported and marked by a team of Princethorpe Year 8 pupils, the competition stretched and challenged the youngsters with mathematical activities that required both reasoning skills and mathematical knowledge. The challenge was engaging and fun for all who took part.

The winning teams all received mathematical prizes presented by Deputy Head, Michael Spencer, and everyone who participated received a certificate and a legendary Princethorpe cookie.

Comments, Sharon McBride, Head of Maths, “The College was delighted to host this event and provide local schools with the opportunity to put their pupils’ maths skills to the test. It proved to be an exciting morning of mathematical fun, and we were really impressed by all the children, well done to everyone who took part.”