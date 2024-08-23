Bilton School celebrated another strong set of GCSE results this year
Headteacher Jayne Delves commented ‘We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 student's achievements. These young people have experienced and overcome challenges during their secondary school education. As an inclusive school we have welcomed refugees into our Bilton community, and these students have made excellent progress attaining average grades of grade 7. We are so pleased to share all our students’ journey forwards onto the next steps, where I am sure they will be equally as successful. Some of the standout individual performances are:
Lauren Barber; 2x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 1x grade 7, 1 x grade 6, 1 x Distinction*
Shana Mbuo; 1 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 2x grade 7, 1 x Distinction
Amy Broadhurst; 2 x grade 8, 5 x grade 7, 1 x Distinction*, 1
Lily-Mae Harrison; 3 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8, 1 x grade 6, 1 x Distinction*,
Amber O'Callaghan; 2 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, 3 x grade 6 1 x Distinction
Dhriti Varnika Bandura; 1 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 2 x grade 7
Hazel Protor; 1 x grade 8, 5 x grade 7, 1 x distinction*.
Bilton School, as part of Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust continues to uphold the motto 'be the best you can be' as part of our journey of sustained improvement. Well done to all our Bilton School community; students, staff and parents for their dedication, and support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.