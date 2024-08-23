Bilton School celebrated another strong set of GCSE results this year.

60% of our students attained at least a grade 4 standard pass in both Maths and English.

Headteacher Jayne Delves commented ‘We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 student's achievements. These young people have experienced and overcome challenges during their secondary school education. As an inclusive school we have welcomed refugees into our Bilton community, and these students have made excellent progress attaining average grades of grade 7. We are so pleased to share all our students’ journey forwards onto the next steps, where I am sure they will be equally as successful. Some of the standout individual performances are: