There have been amazing improvements in all areas of our GCSE results. Over 58% of our students achieved a standard pass (grade 4 or above) in both English and Maths, with 12% attaining top grades between 9 and 7.

Headteacher Jayne Delves commented: "We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and their achievements. These young people have demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience, earning results that they—and their families—can be truly proud of. It has been a joy to celebrate with them today and share in their success. We are equally excited to support them as they take their next steps, confident that they will continue to thrive and achieve great things.”

Some of the standout individual performances are:

Sarah: 8 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8,1 x Distinction

Kalae: 4 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 2 x grade 7, 1 x Distinction

Sam: 3 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 2 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6, 1 x Distinction,1 x Distinction*

Ioannis: 2 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 1x Distinction, 2 x Distinction*

Natalie: 1 x grade 9, 6 x grade 8, 1 x Distinction, 1 x Distinction*

Shaven: 3 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6

Vishani: 3 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 3 x grade 7, 2 x distinction

Bilton School is proud to celebrate a strong set of GCSE results this year.

Our students had the following to say, 'I am so happy that all my hard work has been paid off and Bilton School has helped me to achieve what I need for my next steps'. Amelie 'I'm so proud that I got the grades I need for my next steps- I've had a lot of support and am really grateful to the teachers who have helped me.' Connie

Bilton School, as part of, Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust continues to uphold the motto 'be the best you can be' as part of our journey of sustained improvement. Well done to all our Bilton School community: students, staff and parents for their support and dedication.