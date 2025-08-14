Bilton School is thrilled to celebrate the successes of so many students in Year 13.

Individual notable achievements include: Bethan, A,A,A Warwick University studying Physics with Astro Physics, Teagan D*,D*, B Coventry University studying Children and Young People Nursing, Chloe D*, A, B Warwick University studying Philosophy with Psychology, Samuel D, A,B York University studying Marketing, Evie D*,C,C - our most improved student since GCSE's studying Primary Education at Birmingham City University. Jayson, our Head Boy A,A,B Durham University studying Psychology.

We are incredibly proud of Tillie who suffered a close family bereavement immediately before her A Levels and achieved A,B,C and will be studying Paramedics at Coventry University.

Miss Delves commented "The students have made incredible progress this year and we can see a clear improvement in our outcomes for both academic A Level and vocational courses. The Sixth Form is growing from strength to strength with a strong recruitment forecast for our new Year 12 students. We are delighted to have enabled them to take their next steps as adults in the wider world, be that an apprenticeship or higher education."

Mrs Hanson, Head of Sixth Form, commented “This year’s cohort has shown remarkable resilience over the past two years and have been awarded for their commitment to their studies. Our students are now heading off for their next adventures, we wish them all the best on their paths into higher education, training or employment and can’t wait to be updated on their future endeavours”.

Bilton's success is thanks to the dedication and hard work of students, staff and their families.

Huge congratulations to all involved for achieving these fantastic results!