Bilton School is thrilled to celebrate the successes of so many Year 13 students
Miss Delves commented 'Of the top performing 10 students, their academic journey started with us from the age of 11.
We we are delighted to have enabled them to take their next steps as adults in the wider World, be that an apprenticeship or higher education, with 75% of our students achieving their first place choice of university.
Bilton School is incredibly proud to offer a combination of Vocational and Academic A Level qualifications which enable students to move to positive future destinations.'
Bilton's success is due to the dedication and hard work of students, staff and their families. Huge Congratulations to all involved for achieving these fantastic results!
