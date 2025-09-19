Birmingham Newman University named University of the Year for Social Inclusion

Embargoed 19 September 7am Birmingham Newman University is delighted to announce that it has been named University of the Year for Social Inclusion by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham Newman University is delighted to announce that it has been named University of theYear for Social Inclusion byThe Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

This prestigious accolade recognises Birmingham Newman’s sector-leading student experience that is built upon a welcoming a diverse community, giving opportunity to students from all backgrounds. The award reflects the university’s sustained investment in outreach, support services, and inclusive teaching practices that have led to outstanding student outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university doesn’t just welcome diversity it celebrates it, recognising that every student brings unique experiences and perspectives that enrich the entire community.

Birmingham Newman University

Professor Jackie Dunne, Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham Newman University, said: “We are honoured to receive this national recognition for our commitment to social inclusion. It reflects the work of our university to support all students and deliver an exceptional student experience.

“We are proud to support a student community that reflects a rich diversity of backgrounds and experiences. 65% of our students come from lower-income households, 28% have disabilities, 70% are the first in their family to attend university, and 50% are from Black, Asian, or other ethnically diverse backgrounds. These figures highlight our continued commitment to widening access to higher education and creating an environment where every student can thrive and reach their potential.”

This recognition follows a series of national and regional commendations for student support and satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in student-centred education. This includes being ranked 1st in England for Student Satisfaction in the Complete University Guide (2025) and named West Midlands University of the Year by WhatUni (2025). In the National Student Survey (2025) the University also placed in the top ten in England for full-time student satisfaction for the second consecutive year. The University is also proud to be among the top UK universities for widening participation, coming 6th in the HEPI Social Mobility Index (2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University will be holding an Open Day for prospective students on Saturday 4 October from 10am – 3pm. For more information, Visit their website – newman.ac.uk/opendays.

Students at Birmingham Newman University

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data*.

The guide provides prospective students and their families with the information to make an informed choice about their higher education, evaluating everything from satisfaction with teaching quality and the student experience to degree continuation rates and graduate employment prospects.

A 96-page supplement will be published with The Sunday Times on September 21.