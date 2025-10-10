Bishop of Birmingham visits Atherstone School
The recently finished work includes a newly incorporated nursery with its own outdoor space, and an expansion to existing special needs provisions in the school, including a new ‘Ivy classroom’.
The new specialist resource area provides support to students who would otherwise struggle in regular classes, with an aim to slowly incorporate them into mainstream lessons.
Whilst the school already supports several students who need this provision, the expanded resources will allow Woodside to provide for more kids with specialist needs in Warwickshire, alongside its existing mainstream classes.
Headteacher, Natasha Johnson, spoke about the importance of incorporating special needs provision into the everyday life of the school: “we are really proud about everyone coming together and feeling a sense of belonging”.
The Bishop, who recently wrote a letter criticising Robert Jenrick’s comments about Handsworth, spoke about the importance of standing up for justice and providing for those in need.