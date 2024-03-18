Bluey the Dog joins forces with Daisykins Nursery to raise money for Red Nose Day!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a heart-warming display of community spirit, Daisykins Nursery in Rugby geared up for an exciting day of fundraising in support of Comic Relief.

Comic Relief, renowned for its Red Nose Day campaigns, has long been a beacon of hope, providing vital support to countless individuals and communities in need. And now, Daisykins Nursery has added its own colourful twist to the fundraising efforts, with a day filled with laughter, generosity, and goodwill.

Daisykins chef Michela Machan showcased her culinary talents by whipping up an array of tantalizing treats. From scrumptious cupcakes adorned with red noses to intricately decorated cookies, there was something to satisfy every sweet tooth. And all proceeds from the bake sale went directly to Comic Relief, ensuring that every bite contributed to making a difference.

But the fun didn't stop there. In addition to the bake sale, Daisykins Nursery hosted an enchanting lucky dip, offering children the chance to win an assortment of exciting prizes. With anticipation running high, little ones eagerly lined up for their turn, their eyes sparkling with excitement as they dove into the treasure trove of surprises.

Adding to the excitement of the day was a special guest appearance by none other than Bluey the Dog, beloved star of the hit children's television show. With her boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm, Bluey stole the hearts of children and adults alike as she joined in the festivities. From playful games to lively sing-alongs, Bluey's visit was a highlight of the day, leaving smiles plastered on every face.

As the nursery buzzed with activity and laughter, there was a palpable sense of camaraderie and unity. Through their collective efforts, the staff and children of Daisykins Nursery not only raised £100 for Comic Relief but also spread joy and made memories that will last a lifetime.