Budding mathematicians from The Avon Valley School.

Nearly 30 youngsters from The Avon Valley School received awards following their participation in the Intermediate Maths Challenge run by the UK Mathematics Trust.

The charity, which aims to advance the education of children and young people in maths, run a junior, intermediate and senior maths challenge every year for pupils across the UK. The challenge is entered by around 700,000 pupils each year and is the UK’s biggest national maths competition.

The 60-minute test, entered by 120 pupils from Avon Valley, aims to encourage mathematical reasoning, precision of thought, and fluency in using basic maths techniques to solve problems.

Of those who took part, one pupil received a gold certificate, nine received a silver award and 19 pupils received a bronze certificate.

Year 10 student Ola Krajewska received Avon Valley’s only gold certificate while Emelia Awang, Abdul-Hadi Baig, Nataniel Ulanicki, Connie Wallis, Charlotte Amer, Ruo Lin, Lily Melia, Eleanor Warren and Maciej Wisniewski all received a silver certificate.

Maths teacher Esther Quarmyne, who organised the challenge, said: “We were very pleased to receive 29 certificates and we’re really proud of all the students who took part in the challenge.”

Headteacher Alison Davies added “Once again it is good to see so many of our students getting

