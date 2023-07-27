Register
Brave Rugby students conquer fears at exciting school trip to adventure centre

“It was amazing to see the students grow in confidence and support each other, particularly with some of the more challenging activities”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

Brave Rugby students conquered their fears at an exciting school trip to an adventure centre.

A group of 50 students from Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College spent a weekend at PGL’s Caythorpe Court, in Lincolnshire.

The students, from Year 7 and Year 8, took part in a range of activities such as canoeing, raft-building, zip-wire and the trapeze with its leap of faith.

Students have fun on the water.Students have fun on the water.
Students have fun on the water.

Trip organiser, Carole Labrieze, said: “It was a great weekend for the students to get to know each other and take part in new activities. It was amazing to see the students grow in confidence and support each other, particularly with some of the more challenging activities.”

Alison Davies, Headteacher, said: “It’s important that our students have opportunity to develop skills, such as team work and cooperation, outside the classroom.”

