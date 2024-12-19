Brazilian students celebrate completion of studies in Warwickshire

Students from Brazil have celebrated the completion of a three-month study programme in Warwickshire at a ceremony in Leamington Spa.

The 20 students from the north-east state of Paraiba, who have been taken in by host families, headed to Royal Leamington Spa College to celebrate their achievements in a special award ceremony.

They were joined by host families, staff, students and representatives from the state of Paraiba – with the college welcoming Jose Wilson Santiago Filho, Secretary (Minister) of Education of the State of Paraiba and Professor Eri, Executive Secretary (Vice Minister) of Municipal Cooperation.

Secretary Wilson said: “We would like to give a special thanks to Warwickshire College Group who have welcomed our students, to the families who have opened their doors and to the teachers for their support.

“You have helped us to make a dream come true. Congratulations to all of the students, you are the pride of Paraiba. Be the leaders, innovators and changemakers our state needs.”

Royal Leamington Spa College is part of college group WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and students also studied at Moreton Morrell College and Warwick Trident during the 12-week programme.

The Conexao Mundo Programme, run in partnership with Education Together UK, is in its second year and is part of a growing relationship between WCG and the state of Paraiba.

Four special prizes were also awarded on the evening, including Best Attitude to Learning, which was presented to Joao Victor, aged 17, who has ambitions to pursue a career in engineering.

He said: “It has been a delightful experience. The best part has been meeting people, being independent and it has been interesting to see how other communities and cultures work too.

“I have participated in the Level 3 Engineering course at Warwick Trident College and my aim now is to become a CAD engineer. I hope to come back to the UK and continue my studies.”

Students have followed a tailored learning programme, including subjects such as engineering, business and it, art and design, digital games development and agriculture, while also undertaking English language lessons.

During the three months, alongside exploring the local area, the students have had the chance to visit London, Oxford, Warwick Castle, Coventry University and The Triumph Factory.

There have also been opportunities for industry placements in a range of sectors, including film, digital services, marketing, retail and agriculture.

Rayssa Barreto, 16, was one of the students to complete the programme. She said: “I have really enjoyed it here and it has been a great experience for someone my age to live in another country for 12 weeks.

“It has been incredible and a great opportunity to improve my English, make new friends and learn about new cultures. My eyes have been opened by my experience and when I go back to Brazil, I will have much higher goals than when I left.”

The Further Education students have been joined at the college by Higher Education students from Paraiba too, with the degree-level students being celebrated in a later ceremony.

Sara-Jane Watkins, CEO and Principal of WCG, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of this programme, it has been an extraordinary three months and we would like to congratulate all the students on what they have achieved during their time here.

“This programme is a testament to the power of global collaboration. It reminds us that despite our difference in geography and culture, we share a common goal, which is empowering young people to realise their full potential.”