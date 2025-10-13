Bright Horizons Rugby Day Nursery and Preschool rated Outstanding by Ofsted
This marks the nursery’s second consecutive Outstanding inspection, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional early years education and care.
The Ofsted report praised the nursery across all key areas:
- Quality of Education
- Behaviour and Attitudes
- Personal Development
- Leadership and Management
Nursery Manager Laura shared her pride in the team’s achievement: “We are so proud to have achieved Outstanding again. It reflects all of the dedication and passion of our amazing team, who put children at the heart of everything we do. Through our Nurture Approach, we always aim to create a warm and inspiring environment where children can grow in confidence! I am so happy this has been recognised.”
Bright Horizons Rugby Day Nursery impressed Ofsted with its innovative curriculum, strong community links, eco-conscious activities, and inclusive support for special educational needs. Parents praised the inspiring staff and nurturing environment. Children develop independence and life skills through hands-on learning, making the nursery a standout in early years education.
The nursery has also been recognised as one of the Top 20 Nurseries in the West Midlands by DayNurseries.co.uk, reflecting glowing feedback from families who describe the setting as “marvellous” and “inspiring.”
To learn more about childcare funding options, including up to 30 hours of free childcare per week from the Government, visit the Bright Horizons funding website.