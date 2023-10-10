Bright sparks from Rugby schools put grey matter to test in maths challenge

“It was a great opportunity for all to put their maths skills to the test and proved to be an exciting morning of mathematical challenges”

Bright sparks put their grey matter to the test for a maths challenge held at Princethorpe College.

A team from Cawston Grange Primary School took first place in this year’s Year 5 Maths Challenge, while Crescent School, in Bilton, shared second place with Bridgetown Primary School, from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Organised by Douglas Buchanan of DCBEAGLE Challenges, who specialises in running exciting and stretching maths activities for primary school pupils, the now annual competition took place at Princethorpe College on Monday.

The winning team from Cawston Grange Primary School (front row left to right) Adhruth Parlattaya and Yuhan Wang with Douglas Buchanan from DCBEAGLE Challenges and Head of Maths at Princethorpand Head of Maths at Princethorpe College, Sharon McBride (back row left to right).

Competing were 52 pairs of enthusiastic and talented Year 5 mathematicians from 25 local schools.

The winning teams all received mathematical prizes presented by Princethorpe College’s Head of Maths, Sharon McBride, and everyone who participated received a certificate and a special Princethorpe cookie.