Bright sparks from Rugby schools put grey matter to test in maths challenge
A team from Cawston Grange Primary School took first place in this year’s Year 5 Maths Challenge, while Crescent School, in Bilton, shared second place with Bridgetown Primary School, from Stratford-upon-Avon.
Organised by Douglas Buchanan of DCBEAGLE Challenges, who specialises in running exciting and stretching maths activities for primary school pupils, the now annual competition took place at Princethorpe College on Monday.
Competing were 52 pairs of enthusiastic and talented Year 5 mathematicians from 25 local schools.
The winning teams all received mathematical prizes presented by Princethorpe College’s Head of Maths, Sharon McBride, and everyone who participated received a certificate and a special Princethorpe cookie.
Sharon said: “The college was delighted to host and support this event. It was a great opportunity for all to put their maths skills to the test and proved to be an exciting morning of mathematical challenges. We were really impressed by the children, well done to everyone who took part.”