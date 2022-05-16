This sees money allocated to a range of projects and a total spend of £9.504m countywide was approved by cabinet members last week, with more than 95 per cent of the funding coming from DfE grants.

Work at Stratford’s Bridgetown Primary School, in Byron Road, will see a range of improvements made to the school hall, doors fitted to close off storage areas, the existing parquet floor lightened and protected and motorised blinds installed.

It is also planned to fit a new interactive screen and add fencing around the Early Years area. Money will also be spent on extra fencing in the grounds.A report considered by councillors explained: “The enhancements to the hall would create a light, bright and welcoming space into which the school will be proud to welcome all.”The total cost is £32,000 with the school funding £3,000 and the remainder from developer funding.