Brooke School, Rugby makes rapid progress, transforming from Inadequate to Good in just 2½ years, in latest Ofsted report

Brooke School, Rugby

Brooke School, an all-through special school located in Rugby, faced significant challenges when it was rated as inadequate and placed in special measures by Ofsted in May 2022. Later, in November 2022, the Trust overseeing the school received a warning letter indicating that its funding could be at risk if improvements were not made.

Thanks to the unwavering efforts of the school's Senior Leaders and staff, alongside substantial support from Unity Multi Academy Trust, the school has achieved a remarkable turnaround. At its most recent Ofsted inspection on the 4th and 5th of April, Brooke School was officially judged as "Good" in all areas.

Ofsted say “Brooke School has improved significantly. The school has sharply focused on providing an ambitious curriculum for all pupils across the school. Through this period of change, the school has remained determined to raise the expectations for what pupils can achieve. The quality of education now supports the needs of pupils here. As a result, pupils’ achievements have improved.”

The Trust played a crucial role in the improvement journey by establishing an Interim Executive Board, comprising Trust Board members, the Chief Executive, and other key Executive Leaders. This board closely monitored progress and alongside the Head Teacher and Senior Leaders, directly reported updates to the Department for Education. Their collective dedication has been instrumental in driving the school's success.

Staff at Brooke School, Rugby

The Chair of the Interim Executive Board expressed, "We are overjoyed with Ofsted’s assessment of Brooke School. This result is a true reflection of the unwavering commitment and hard work of everyone involved in ensuring significant progress in outcomes for all our pupils. The improvements have positively impacted our families, our current and future students, as well as the wider community in Rugby and across Warwickshire."