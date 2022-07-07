Campaign for Warwickshire parents and carers to recognise the importance of development from birth to the age of five

A video from Warwickshire County Council's You and Your Child campaign

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is launching a campaign for parents, carers and family members to help them recognise the importance of development from birth to the age of five.

The new campaign website will cover advice on topics including sleeping advice, healthy habits, mental health, child safety, starting school and support services to name just a few.

A spokesperson for WCC said: "Learning doesn’t just begin when a child starts school, but right from birth. That’s why it’s important for families to create a healthy learning environment for a child to grow and develop.

"Whatever a child learns during the first years of their life will have a lasting effect on them.

As part of the campaign the council will also highlight the importance of safe sleeping for babies. With some cases of cot deaths in Warwickshire, there is lots of advice for parents to reduce the risk.

There is also a focus on mental health.

"No one said being a parent or carer was easy," said WCC.

"Feeling anxious in the early days of having a baby, recovering from a difficult birth, lack of sleep, changes to relationships and other challenges can all lead to low mood or loss of confidence.

"The council wants to remind parents and carers that they are not alone. One in five women and one in ten dads need help with their emotional wellbeing during pregnancy or in the first year after their baby is born. Seeking help early is important as it will speed up recovery.

"Midwives, health visitors and family nurses are also there to support families in the early years. They work closely with families and other professionals to help give a child the best start in life. Children and family centres across Warwickshire can provide parents and carers with advice on a range of topics including parenting confidence, fussy eaters, sleep, behaviour management and activity ideas."

Warwickshire’s Family Information Service is available to help too, providing advice and support online, over the phone or face-to-face on topics including family relationships, finance, housing, parenting support, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, childcare, health and wellbeing and more.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children and families said: “We all have worries and concerns about our baby and child’s health and development, in particularly in the early years of their life, and we often wonder if we’re doing the right thing.

“We want the You and Your Child campaign to empower parents, carers and family members in Warwickshire to seek out information, advice and support for the first five years of a child’s life so that they are equipped and ready for life.

“The campaign is part of our Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative, supporting families across the county to help shape the future for our young people by teaching children to learn and become independent.