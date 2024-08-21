Campion School A level Results - Excellent again

Campion School in Leamington Spa have again achieved very highly.

‘Our Year 13 pupils have been excellent throughout their time at Campion school and are a real credit to their families and the wider community. We are (as always) very impressed by their resilience, hard work and excellent attitudes. Students have secured places at many different universities, high quality employment and apprenticeships. I would like to thank all our pupils, their parents, and teachers– working as a team we not only support individuals but also strengthen our community’

‘We congratulate all of our pupils who receive their A Level and BTEC results today; their hard work and effort over the last two years has been rewarded with some fantastic results which sit alongside so many other great achievements. We are incredibly proud of our Year 13s, and grateful for the generous and lasting contribution they have made to the sixth form community - their determination, diligence and positivity has supported them in achieving their goals. Our pupils can go forward with confidence in their own abilities, knowing they are equipped with the academic results, skills and values to succeed in their ambitions. We wish them all very best for the future, and hope they will come back and visit to inspire the next generation. ‘