Campion School Eco Club adventure at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Some of the Eco Club enjoying their day out!

Campion’s Eco-Club recently experienced a great eco-adventure, visiting Birmingham Botanical Gardens as a special reward for their active participation in the Wild Rails Biodiversity Project, organised by the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership.

The journey to the gardens was an adventure in itself, with Eco-Club members traveling by train and tram, making the day even more memorable.

During their visit, the students enjoyed an engaging animal handling workshop led by the gardens' education team. They had the opportunity to meet a variety of fascinating creatures, including Rambo the bearded dragon and Kevin the great African land snail. The hands-on experience enabled the Eco-Club members to deepen their understanding of local wildlife and the importance of biodiversity.

The Wild Rails project has provided Eco-Club members with a variety of educational experiences, including workshops with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, where they learned about local ecosystems and conservation efforts. The students also participated in a community project by choosing a bug hotel to be installed at Leamington railway station, to support local biodiversity. Additionally, they showcased their creativity through a nature-themed art workshop, creating cyanotype prints. A collage of their artistic work is now displayed at Leamington railway station, celebrating their efforts and commitment to environmental awareness.

The Eco-Club is proud of its achievements in the Wild Rails project and looks forward to continuing its work to promote biodiversity and environmental education in the community.