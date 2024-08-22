Campion School pupils continue to achieve very highly in GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 11 pupils at Campion School have achieved very highly in their Key Stage 4 examinations and the vast majority of this year’s cohort will go on study higher level qualifications in the school’s sixth form.

Jassa Panesar, Headteacher, commented: “I would like to congratulate all of our pupils who have sat exams this summer and I am particularly pleased by a significant increase in the percentage of grades 7-9 achieved in all subject areas. Our pupils have worked extremely hard and fully deserve these excellent results.

“These results follow on from last week’s excellent sixth form results, when pupils secured apprenticeships, university place and employment and we look forward to working with our new and existing pupils in 2024-25. This academic success strengthens our community and has been achieved by all of us working together, along with our staff developing and improving their practice over a number of years to focus on achieving the highest grades at A level and GCSE. I would like to thank all of our families and staff who continue to work incredibly hard to support our young people”.

Davina Liddar, Deputy Head teacher at Campion added: ‘I am very proud of the resilience and hard work our students have shown over the last three years of their GCSE courses. It was fantastic to see so many of our pupils and parents with smiles on their faces today when collecting their results. They should be very proud of their successes and we look forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form in September.’