A select group of nursery workers will get together in Canada next month to share bright ideas about their work – and among them will be a familiar face to Rugby parents.

Hannah Chamberlain, senior room manager at Busy Bees Rugby - based in Bilton - will join 30 colleagues from across the globe on the trip to Calgary, Alberta, in September.

She will spend three weeks there working within a Busy Bees nursery, exploring the latest global trends in childcare and early years education - and collaborating on new projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I’m honoured to be selected for the talent exchange programme and I can’t wait to get out to Canada to meet the other Busy Bees from around the world.

Hannah Chamberlain is on her way to Canada next month.

“I particularly want to talk to the others about how they support children with special educational needs and behavioural management concerns as this is my area of specialism, assisting families with information, referrals and guidance.”

The all-expenses paid trip brings together Busy Bees staff from across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand from September 25 to October 13.

Hannah is one of five employees from the UK chosen for this year’s event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operations director Matt Labaki added: “This is a unique chance for our people to expand their knowledge and make a difference. Previous participants have praised the programme’s impact on their professional development and the expertise they can bring back to their UK centres.

“We are delighted to send Hannah on this once-in-a-lifetime trip, in recognition of the passion and dedication she shows daily to Busy Bees.

“Hannah is an excellent example of our values, always looking to do more for our families.

“For example, she has recently supported families with their children's autism assessments and diagnosis, both within the Rugby centre and others in the region, learning how other counties processes their paperwork.

“We know that Hannah will not only embrace the talent exchange experience but also share what she learns with her colleagues here at Rugby.”