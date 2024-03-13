Car dealer group donates car and gives career advice to Warwick Trident College students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arbury Motor Group, which has 14 locations across the West Midlands, Warwickshire and Staffordshire, representing PEUGEOT, Seat, Nissan, Skoda, Fiat, Abarth and Cupra has been speaking with students at Warwick Trident College about career opportunities when they complete their college course.

Warwick Trident College is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and more than 60 students from across its motor vehicle courses attended the session with Arbury.

Four members of the Arbury team visited the college to deliver a presentation to students and donate a Ford Fiesta for training use in the college’s workshop.

Jenny Stenning, People Manager, Brad Beasley, Dealer Principal, Andy Draper, Master Technician and Apprentice Dylan Clare were at the session to provide insights from various areas of the Arbury business – from the workshop to the sales floor.

They provided an introduction to the company and the various career pathways at Arbury.

Andy Draper, master technician at Arbury’s Leamington branch, spoke with the students about his journey from apprentice to master technician over the last 10 years, while Dylan Clare discussed what it’s like to be a current apprentice.

There are 90 students on motor vehicle programmes at Warwick Trident College.

Joshua Saul, Motor Vehicle Instructor and Technician at Warwick Trident College, said it’s important for the students to know about the potential pathways after leaving the college.

“We had a brilliant turnout for this session with Arbury. It was clear the students were interested in learning about the potential career opportunities out there for them and they had a lot of questions for the Arbury team,” said Josh.

“Sessions with employers like this provide invaluable insights for students as they plan their next steps.

“It is important to see that there is a goal at the end of the course and the pathway they can follow if they excel in their course.

“We would like to thank Arbury for joining us and for the car donation too which will be used as a diagnostic car by our Level 3 students.

“I know some of the students have already applied for apprenticeship openings with Arbury which is fantastic.”

Brad Beasley said: “We would like to thank the Trident College team and the students that came to meet us, we felt extremely welcome.

“At Arbury we firmly believe in investing in the future and in the youth of the motor industry. We thank you for the opportunity to have held this presentation locally, where we hope to have a positive impact on the careers of all of the students. Thank you to the Warwick Trident College Team – We hope to see you soon #TeamArbury.”