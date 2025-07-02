Catnic partners with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to help the next generation build it better

Through its Build It Better College Scheme, leading manufacturer of steel construction products Catnic has partnered with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to provide support to its construction students.

Catnic is supplying practical resources and expert training to enhance the education of the next generation of construction professionals at the college.

A core part of the Build It Better College Scheme is to provide colleges with free Catnic products and materials to enhance students' hands-on training. Catnic has provided a range of products to North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College including cavity wall, thermally broken, arch and internal wall box lintels as well as stronghold wall starters.

To provide further support, Catnic is also delivering a free lintel product training session led by its expert team. This provides a comprehensive overview of lintel design and installation best practice. Topics covered include lintel selection for each application, building regulations, design considerations, common installation issues and how lintel performance can be enhanced.

The college scheme is just one part of Catnic’s Build it Better campaign, which has been revitalised for 2025 and celebrates the skills and craftsmanship of construction professionals.

Keith Binns, Bricklaying Lecturer at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College said: “Support from brands like Catnic is vitally important. All FE colleges have restrictions on budgets and we have to look at how much we spend and on what. Getting quality products, materials and components through partnerships with companies like Catnic really makes a massive difference. We can now give our students access to a much wider range of products, and through the Catnic product training, greater exposure to technical expertise that reinforces what we teach in the workshops.”

James Anderson, National Sales Manager at Catnic commented: “Construction college students and apprentices are the future of the industry, so we are pleased to be supporting their learning through the supply of products, resources and additional training. Working with these colleges to facilitate more, high-quality practical training is essential to ensure the next generation can enter the industry with the skills they need to succeed.”

To find out more about Catnic and its Build it Better campaign visit www.catnic.com.