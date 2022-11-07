Cawston schoolboy keeps it in family and races to help boost school funds
Award-winning Toby secured £100 for his school
Cawston schoolboy Toby Cossar got on his bike to win £100 for his primary school.
The six-year-old secured the funds for Cawston Grange after winning the inaugural Ebike Gold Trophy.
During a special assembly, headteacher Kate Worthington was presented with the cheque by Toby, and Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.
The Rugby-based Auto Cycle Union (ACU), governing body for motorcycle sport in Britain, included the £100 school
funding prize for the new national Ebike class, which Toby won in July at the Helsby and District Junior Grasstrack
Club, near Chester.
Toby and his 4-year-old racing brother Albie continue to add to Rugby’s rich vein of speedway and grasstrack success. Their father, Mark Cossar, is the British Masters Sidecar Grasstrack champion, and their uncle,
Tom Cossar, is a Masters’ winner too. Multi-British Speedway Champion, Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris also lives in Rugby, as does fast-rising 16-year-old Belle Vue Colts rider, Freddy Hodder.