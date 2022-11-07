Cawston schoolboy keeps it in family and races to help boost school funds

Toby Cossar with Kate Worthington, Headteacher at Cawston Grange Primary School, and Mark Pawsey MP.

Cawston schoolboy Toby Cossar got on his bike to win £100 for his primary school.

The six-year-old secured the funds for Cawston Grange after winning the inaugural Ebike Gold Trophy.

During a special assembly, headteacher Kate Worthington was presented with the cheque by Toby, and Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

The Rugby-based Auto Cycle Union (ACU), governing body for motorcycle sport in Britain, included the £100 school

funding prize for the new national Ebike class, which Toby won in July at the Helsby and District Junior Grasstrack

Club, near Chester.

Toby and his 4-year-old racing brother Albie continue to add to Rugby’s rich vein of speedway and grasstrack success. Their father, Mark Cossar, is the British Masters Sidecar Grasstrack champion, and their uncle,