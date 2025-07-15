Celebrating 65 years of commitment: Henry Hinde School bids farewell to retiring staff

Pupils and staff at Henry Hinde School, in Bilton, are bidding a happy retirement to Principal, Fleur Edwards, and two much-loved Learning Support Assistants – Karen Caldwell and Sandra Evans – who have collectively given an incredible 65 years’ service to the school community.

Mrs Edwards, who initially joined Henry Hinde as deputy headteacher in 2012, is set to retire at the end of the summer term after 13 years at the heart of the school. While Mrs Caldwell and Mrs Evans, who both started their roles on 27th September 1999, will aptly retire on the same day this July.

To mark the occasion, members of the Henry Hinde School community – past and present – were invited to share their memories, with a celebration event also held at the school to say a big ‘thank you’.

James Higham, CEO at the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, of which Henry Hinde School is part, said: “As with so many people who work in education, Mrs Edwards, Mrs Caldwell and Mrs Evans have always gone above and beyond to do the very best for our children.

“It is hard to overestimate the impact that these wonderful colleagues have had on so many lives throughout their time at Henry Hinde.

“They have seen generations of children starting their primary school journey here, making a difference for families right across the local area and supporting countless staff.

“On behalf of everyone at Henry Hinde School and the Transforming Lives Educational Trust we’d like to wish them all the very best for a long and happy retirement.”

Fleur Edwards added: “It has been a huge privilege and honour to be part of the Henry Hinde family for so many years.

“What makes our school so special is the people – our incredible pupils, their families and all of the inspiring colleagues I’ve been lucky enough to work with every day. I have so many fond memories and immense pride in all that we’ve achieved together.”