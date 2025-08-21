Celebrating success: GCSE results at Aylesford School

Muhammed Rashid

Congratulations to all Aylesford pupils upon receiving their GCSE results today. These achievements are not only a testament to the talent and dedication of our students, but also to the school’s core values of Ambition, Resilience, and Kindness, which shine through in every success.

Particular praise goes to Malika Mia, Jasnoor Kaur, Ananya Chowdhury, Muhammed Rashid, Iona Mannell, and Isolde Newton. These outstanding pupils all performed to the highest standard, achieving 33 Grade 8s and 9s between them—a truly remarkable accomplishment. Mia distinguished herself by achieving exclusively Grade 8s and 9s, a testament to her unwavering ambition, her resilience in the face of every challenge, and the kindness shown by her teachers and peers in supporting her journey.

The resilience displayed by our students, rising to meet the demands of their GCSEs with determination and grace, has been extraordinary. Their ambition has driven them to aim higher and reach their full potential, while kindness—shown in the support they give one another and receive from staff—remains at the heart of our school community.

We wish all our pupils the very best for their futures, confident that these values will continue to guide them as they go on to achieve highly in all their pursuits.

Headteacher Mr Gilbride has extended his heartfelt thanks to all Aylesford teachers for their unwavering support and commitment, ensuring that every pupil is empowered to strive for betterment. It is through this collective spirit of ambition, resilience, and kindness that the entire Aylesford community continues to thrive.