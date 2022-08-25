Celebrations at Rugby High as school marks best ever GCSE results

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby High School students

Rugby High School students are celebrating some of the best GCSE results the school has ever seen today, with a whole series of wonderful achievements for individuals and for the school.

Students have outperformed expectations across all subjects, and despite this being a year of returning to examinations and results being bought back down towards 2019 levels, our students have gained the most Grade 9 results ever. An incredible achievement and testament to the very highest expectation we have of our students.

IIndividual progress for students from Key stage 2 had the vast majority of students making above expected progress. This is clearly a result of our very clear focus over the last few years of ensuring the most effective planning and delivery of our curriculum, and students have reaped the rewards.

Headmaster, Mark Grady, said “We don’t simply work as an exam factory with only a result in mind, but nurture individuals to achieve and exceed their potential, by working closely with students and families, and with a highly skilled staff. This has paid off today, with students gaining all the results they need to go on to their next place of study. As ever, the majority of our students remain with us for A-Level, as they know what an outstanding experience they get at Rugby High School.”

After the last few years, these students have worked incredibly hard in difficult and often rapidly changing circumstances. Their resilience has assured their success, and very bright future.