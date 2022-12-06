World Class Schools Quality Mark for secondary school

Houlton School students make the grade.

Pupils at a Rugby school completed tasks with flying colours to be awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark.

To gain the coveted accreditation, Houlton School took part in an entirely pupil-lead assessment process, where they tasked with completing a series of challenges to showcase what makes their school World Class.

Throughout the assessment process pupils demonstrated a plethora of leadership skills and attributes, as well as taking on project management lead roles in last year’s Assessment Centre Day. All of the work leading to the successful accreditation was completed by pupils in Key Stage 3, something normally supported largely by Key Stage 4 and 5 pupils. This is a significant achievement for the school and has made pupils and staff very proud.

Michael McCulley, Principal at Houlton School, said: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our wonderful pupils and staff, I’m delighted to confirm that Houlton School has achieved the World Class Schools status.

“Having opened our doors for the first time in September 2021, this feels like an even more significant achievement for our Houlton family, as in many cases our pupils were significantly younger than other young people that were taking part in the process.

“The level of talent and maturity shown by our pupils throughout each challenge, however, made me incredibly proud.”

The World Class Schools Quality Mark (WCSQM) is awarded by an education charity of the same name, whose unique assessment framework assesses the pupils not the school, for their demonstration of ‘world-class’ skills and competencies. Pupils participating in the programme are encouraged to recognise and achieve their potential through unique real-life work experiences, access to a lifelong peer support network and cultural opportunities that take them beyond their local community.

James Higham, CEO of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), of which Houlton School is part, added: “My congratulations go to everyone at Houlton School for this tremendous achievement.

