Celebrations for A-Level students in Rugby today after uncertain times following coronavirus pandemic

Ashlawn School students have been celebrating their outstanding A-level and BTEC results today.

It’s double celebrations for twins Lily and Tom Tyler.

Head Student, Lily, who achieved 2A* and 1B will now go on to take up her place at the University of Bath to read Politics and International Relations.

Lily Tyler.

She said: “My teachers were so helpful, giving me so much help and encouragement. I’m really pleased that my hard work paid off.”

Tom, who will now take up a Sports Scholarship to read Finance at the University of Sterling was delighted to learn that he had achieved 2A*s and 1 A grade. A budding triathlete, Tom has been competing at a national level throughout his time in Sixth Form and will be taking part in the British Triathlon Grand Final in Sunderland this weekend. He said: “I’ve no idea how I did so well. I really struggled with Psychology at the start of Year 12, but I worked hard and managed to turn it around.

“I compete in Triathlon at quite a high level and the school have been so supportive, giving me additional time to train and taking my competitions into account as part of my studies. It has been so helpful.”

Jennifer Ravenhall swept the board with her results, achieving 4A* grades across her subjects, in order to confirm her place to read Mathematics at Durham University. She said: “I had hoped for these grades, but you can never be sure, so I am relieved to finally get my results. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my friends this afternoon.”

Tom Tyler.

Rose Potter was also delighted to find out that she had achieved 2A*s and an A grade in Psychology, Sociology and Government and Politics, in order to confirm her place at the University of York to read Psychology. She said: “My results are amazing, I didn’t think I had done that well. I was so nervous, but I am really happy!”

Jayden Gregory achieved an A* in Economics, an A in Psychology and an A in Business Studies in order to take up his place at The University of Birmingham to read Accountancy and Finance. He said: “Wow, I did not expect to do so well. Thanks to all of my teachers for the support they have given me, it has been amazing - after school revision and helping us out with whatever we needed.”

Ethan Denis achieved an incredible 3A*s and 1 A and will now go on to read Chemistry at Durham University. He said: “I’m really happy with my results. It was a lot of hard work and stress, but so worth it. I can’t wait to start university.

“The school have been so supportive, providing lots of preparation and useful feedback to help us, particularly as we missed our GCSEs because of the pandemic.”

Some of the successful students at Rugby High School.

Darius Chitoroaga, Deputy Head Student, who achieved 3A*, 1A and 1B, including the Extended Project Qualification, will now start a four-year course of study reading Computer Science at UCL, which also incorporates a master’s degree. He hopes to pursue an exciting career researching artificial intelligence.

Darius said: “I did much better than I expected. It was lots of hard work, lots of patience, but it has been so worthwhile.”

Denis Sacaliuc, Deputy Head Student, achieved 1A* and 4As to secure his place reading Economics at the London School of Economics (LSE), with the hope of going on to pursue a career in the finance sector. He said: “I got fantastic results and got into the university I wanted. I am so happy.

“The support we got in Sixth Form was great, there were so many open revision sessions and there was lots of support with the academic side as well as our wellbeing. I couldn’t recommend Ashlawn enough.”

Siobhan Evans, Principal at Ashlawn School, which is part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), said: “My heartfelt congratulations go to our students, who have worked so hard and shown such tenacity in the face of a challenging few years in order to achieve their results today.

“My thanks also go to our wonderful staff who always give their all to supporting our students to believe in themselves, reach their aspirations and fulfil their personal best.

“We believe that these results are more than just about academic excellence, however. Happy students who feel supported achieve well, and through our pastoral care, our focus on wellbeing and our careers provision, we do all that we can to ensure that students enjoy their time at Ashlawn and are prepared for the future.”

Rugby High School has reported excellent A Level results today (Thursday) with 72% of students achieving A* to B grades with nearly 10% gaining A*

Despite the national gloom over whether students would gain their university places, for Rugby High School students the future is looking rosy, as the majority of students have gained a place at a university of their choice.

Mark Grady, Headmaster, said “Today is a day for celebration for our year 13 students. At Rugby High School we celebrate the ethos that we have set heights in our heart, and the fantastic teaching and experience that students receive here has made sure that for the cohort of 2022, their future is bright indeed!”

Mark added: “It is most important to understand that this cohort did not have the opportunity to complete formal examinations at GCSE in 2020. This cohort did not complete the last term and a half of their GCSE courses in school, but through remote learning in 2020. They also missed a term of in-school learning, resorting again to remote learning due to the second full lockdown in Spring of 2021. This was a massively disrupted cohort of students. Whatever the grades for the cohort overall, their achievements should be lauded for their resilience, focus and their personal successes. We could not be prouder of them.”

The school is also celebrating individual successes as nearly 10% of the cohort gained 4 or 3 grades all at A* and all applicants who applied to Oxford or Cambridge gained their places.

Student, Ellen Morley, has secured her place at Cambridge to study engineering with 4 A* in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry.