Celebrations for Eden Girls' School, Coventry as pupils excel on GCSE results day

The school community at Eden Girls' School, Coventry is celebrating after its pupils secured exceptional GCSE results.

Ayeshah Bakali, one of the school’s top performers, is on cloud nine after achieving grade 9s in every subject (the highest possible grade).

Her outstanding GCSE results have enabled her to secure a place at Higham Lane Sixth Form to study A levels in Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Reflecting on her exceptional achievements, Ayeshah said: “I thought some of my exams had gone terribly! However, I continued to trust in my teachers and never gave up. I am so proud of my achievements!”

Pupils from the school celebrate their outstanding results.

Fellow pupil Imaan Shahzad - the school’s Head Girl - was delighted to receive four grade 9s and four grade 8s. Before progressing to university, her next steps will see her continue her education after securing a place at the prestigious Rugby High School Sixth Form.

Imaan, who plans to study A levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry, is overjoyed with her results: “I am so grateful to all my teachers who pushed me towards the finish line.”

Another high achiever, who has overcome the challenge of moving to a new country, is Rahaf Abumousa. She joined the school after coming to the UK from the Middle East two years ago. Despite initially speaking very little English, Rahaf has demonstrated the value of hard work, commitment and dedication by receiving five grade 9s and two grade 8s.

After this set of fantastic results, Rahaf can now take her next step towards fulfilling her dream career by studying Maths, Physics and Chemistry at Sidney Stringer Sixth Form. Reflecting on her achievement, Rahaf said: “I feel really happy about my results. It was definitely a big challenge, but I am really proud of myself!”

Shazia Akram, Principal at Eden Girls’ School, Coventry, said: “Today, we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our pupils who have demonstrated great resilience and determination in achieving their Star goals.

"We are enormously proud of their accomplishments and take this opportunity to wish them every success in their future endeavours as they continue to pursue their aspirations.”